South Africa: Three Children, Three Adults Killed in Cape Town Inferno

Six people, including three children, were killed in a devastating blaze in Philippi on Monday night, City of Cape Town fire and rescue services have confirmed.

Spokesperson Edward Bosch confirmed that 16 firefighters had responded to the inferno which broke out about 23:30 in the Better Life informal settlement in Phola Park.

Three homes and a spaza shop were destroyed.

"One person with serious injuries was transported to hospital by Metro ambulance. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage," he said.

Among the fatalities was a baby girl, an older girl and a boy.

Disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said officials were being activated to provide assistance, including counselling.

