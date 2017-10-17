Government has warned members of the public to be wary of diseases that are usually prevalent during the current summer season. Malaria and diarrhoeal diseases are usually pervasive during the rain season. Secretary for Health and Child Care Dr Gerald Gwinji yesterday said that people should pay attention to precautionary education and messages from Government on how to prevent and deal with such diseases.

"We are now in the summer season as you know; it's hot and generally we get challenges from a number of diseases and this includes malaria and diarrheal diseases - sometimes due to scarcity of water during this period or sometimes bodies of water get contaminated soon after the rains," said Dr Gwinji. "A lot of dirt can be washed into water bodies where people are using that water for domestic uses, particularly drinking and we get an increase in diarrhoeal diseases," he said.

Dr Gwinji said Government has started awareness campaigns on malaria to raise awareness on preventive and treatment measures. "We are now in the malaria season and we are making the necessary preparations. "Spraying has started, campaigns for you to continue using nets and encouraging you to seek treatment early have started as well," he added.

But Government expects the malaria season to peak around April and May and tail-off in June and July next year. According to Dr Gwinji, there was need for people to stay hydrated through drinking lots of water as temperatures were likely to pick up. "To those who can't avoid not being in the sun because of the nature of their work, lots of water will keep you away from getting heat exhaustion or heat stroke."