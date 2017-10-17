16 October 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Senior Municipal Official Arrested in Manica

Maputo — The Mozambican Public Prosecutor's Office has arrested the chairperson of the elected Municipal Assembly in the town of Sussundenga, in the central province of Manica, Jacob Muiambo, on charges of stealing 1.8 million meticais (about 29.500 US dollars) from the municipal coffers.

According to a report on the independent television station STV, Muiambo was arrested last Friday after investigations following a denunciation by the Mayor of Sussundenga, Venancio Veremo.

The Sussundenga chief prosecutor, Remigi Guiamba, told reporters “We have found some evidence. Since if the suspect were left in freedom, he might disturb the investigations, we decided to order his arrest, and in this we had the collaboration of the district court”.

Guiamba added that an audit of the Municipal Council is now nearing its conclusion, as well as other actions aimed at seizing any goods acquired with the stolen money.

The prosecutor did not give the names of anyone else involved in the case, but it is known that two staff members of the finance department of the Sussundenga Municipal Council are being questioned.

