South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Blade Nzimande, who recently emerged as a strong critic of President Jacob Zuma's administration, has lost his Cabinet post. In a Cabinet reshuffle announced by the Presidency on Tuesday morning - speculation has been rife for weeks now - six changes have been made that seem to strengthen the President's hand by moving those regarded as close to him to key portfolios. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Heading the energy portfolio now is David Mahlobo, the former State Security Minister who has long been regarded as very close to President Jacob Zuma, often popping up on various state and ANC party platforms alongside the President. He replaces Mmamoloko Kubayi, the ANC MP and committee chair who was appointed as minister just six months ago in the controversial March midnight Cabinet reshuffle.

Both Kubayi and former Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo have courted controversy in their respective portfolios: In energy, over the slow pace of making firm public announcements on a nuclear build programme, and at the SABC, where it is understood the Parliament-selected board of the public broadcaster raised presidential concerns. For three weeks there was no SABC board, although the Presidency on Tuesday also announced it...