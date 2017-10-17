17 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Basher and President of Niger Hold Talks

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher and the President of the Republic of Niger, Mahamadou Issooufou held joint talks, Tuesday, mornining, in the Republican Palace, covering the bilateral relations and issues of the African continent, specially, the free trade zones-areas and the African Union.

Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour said in press statements that the talks covered the bilateral relations between the two countries, the opening of Sudan embassy, in Niamey and fighting terrorism in the region.

The minister underlined that the two Presidents reviewed the combat of illegal migration and the organized crimes in the context of the developments in neighboring Libya.

Prof. Ghadour added that he discussed with his Niger counterpart, Ibrahim Yagouba the holding of the joint Political Consultation Committee between the two sides.

The Foreign Minister of the Republic of Niger said the visit comes in the context of the historical relations linking the two countries, referring that the talks discussed the free trade exchange, issues of common interest and the developments in Libya.

