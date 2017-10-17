Egypt-Cameroon Cooperation - Aviation, Maritime Transport Accords Discussed

Negotiations are ongoing for the review of a longstanding aviation accord between Cameroon and Egypt. Both countries are also discussing possibilities of the creation of a maritime route from Cameroon to Egypt. These are some of the key subjects the Minister of Transport, Edgard Alain Mebe Ngo'o, discussed with the outgoing Egyptian Ambassador to Cameroon yesterday October 16. Ambassador Cherif El-Leithy who has come to the end of his mission to Cameroon spoke to pressmen shortly after an audience with the Minister. He disclosed that he and Minister Mebe Ngo'o talked about the aviation agreement between Egypt and Cameroon which was signed in 1966 and later revised in 1999. He also said his aim is to facilitate the launching of Egypt Air flights to fly the Yaounde-Cairo route. In a bid to increase trade between both countries and ease entry of Egyptian goods into Cameroonian and other countries in the Central African sub region, the Ambassador has also requested the creation of a sea route that will link Cameroon and Egypt. Ambassador Cherif El-Leithy hailed President Paul Biya for the construction of the Kribi Deep Seaport, stating that it is one of the most important ports in the Atlantic. He is leaving Cameroon after a four-year mission to serve in his country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs where he will work on relations with Central and West Africa. He noted he will follow up the negotiations when he returns to Cairo. Bilateral relations between Egypt and Cameroon date as far back as 1960.

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.