Cameroon: African Women Volleyball Championship - Thumbs Up for Cameroon

As far as organisation is concerned the Cameroon Volleyball Federation tried as much as possible to meet the desired norms

The African Women Volleyball Championship has come and gone. At the end of the competition Cameroon (October 7-14, 2017) did not only win the trophy but scored some positive points especially in the organisation. The Ministry of Sports and Physical Education and FECAVOLLEY provided all the facilities, all the demands. The Local Organising Committee was able to provide infrastructure, hotels, transportation, reception at the airport, food among others to ensure the success of the event. The fact that Cameroon has adequate infrastructure encouraged the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) to choose Cameroon to host the African Women Volleyball Championship which was also a qualifying tournament for the World Cup. Three encounters were programmed every day and all the games began on time. The reception of the participating delegations at the airport was highly appreciated by the visitors. The different delegations were lodged in modern hotel facilities provided by the Cameroon Volleyball Federation. The Forces of Law and Order were mobilised in strategic areas in order to ensure security of all the teams. The presence of Members of Government was a major point for the organisers. The Minister of Sports and Physical Education especially and other top personalities were present in all the matches played by Cameroon to encourage the Lionesses. Refereeing was at its best as there were no major hitches. The grand stands were equally animated on match days. The media was fully present with live broadcast on CRTV and publications by the print media in the country. This notwithstanding, some organisational flops were recorded in some areas. Majority of the spectators only went to the competition venue to witness Cameroon's matches. Journalists decried the absence of statistics at the end of the encounters to enable them work. Little or no communication on the availability of free entry tickets before 4:00 p.m. as well as the lack of orientation signals for spectators and communication on the 2017 African Women Volleyball Championship were equally not encouraging.

Réactions

Caristan Isseri: « Un dernier carré inchangé »

Journaliste sportif au quotidien Le jou

« J'avoue avoir été un peu surpris par ce sacre des Lionnes, même si elles étaient déjà la première nation africaine de volleyball. Surtout par ce score de 3 sets à 0 en finale face au Kenya et ses stars. Un succès qu'elles doivent en partie à la bonne préparation au Brésil et au public qui a été présent dans les moments difficiles. Pour ce qui est du niveau du volleyball féminin en Afrique, on constate que la hiérarchie n'est toujours pas bouleversée. Les mêmes nations reviennent toujours dans le dernier carré. »

Bertille Bikoun: « Détermination et concentration »

Directeur de publication du magazine AZ Sports

« Dans l'ensemble, la compétition a été bien organisée. Bien que, comme toute œuvre humaine, tout n'ait pas été parfait. Sur le terrain, je tire un coup de chapeau à l'encadrement technique du Cameroun. Pour moi, sans aucun doute, le match de référence est celui face au Kenya, en finale. Les filles ont régalé le public. On a vu de la détermination, de la concentration, des gestes techniques et de belles phases de jeu. Des gages de sérénité combinés au soutien populaire qui ont contribué à cette belle victoire. »

Jean Marie Nkoussa: « Une compétition très relevée »

Journaliste sportif à Stad'Afric

«La compétition a été un succès. Un point de vue partagé par les différents entraîneurs qui ont apprécié le respect de la programmation des matchs et des entraînements. Nous avons aussi assisté à une compétition très relevée, avec des filles qui ont confirmé leur potentiel (Laetitia Moma du Cameroun ou Fatou Diouck du Sénégal). En bonus, le Cameroun a remporté son tout premier titre continental. Toutefois, comme fausses notes, nous avons eu droit à 9 pays seulement au lieu de 12 pays annoncés. En outre, les journalistes n'avaient pas toujours accès aux fiches de statistiques après les matchs. »