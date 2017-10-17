Cameroon: New Leadership for African Volleyball

The Lionesses of Cameroon are topping the continent after they beat Kenya 3-0 to lift the prestigious trophy

Cameroon organised and won the 2017 Africa Women Volleyball Championship that ended at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex on Saturday October 14, 2017. Cameroon beat nine times African champions Kenya, 3-0 sets (25-22 ; 25-19 ; 29-27) to lift the trophy in the women's category. Cameroon and Kenya will play the World Cup in Japan scheduled for September 29 to October 20, 2018. Following last Saturday's victory Cameroon has maintained its ranks as the best team on the continent. The national women's volleyball team has been under construction and has been on the upward trend during the past three years. Since the construction of the new team, they have progressed immensely at the international scene. At end of the volleyball championship three Cameroonian players were in the list of the competition's team (equipe type) of the competition. They are Moma Bassoko, most valuable player, Raïsa Nasser, best libero and Nadege Koulla best setter. At the African level, nine countries participated in the Africa Women Volleyball Championship which shows the dynamism of African countries in the development of the sport. Cameroon qualified for the Rio Olympic Games in 2016 and the team continues to lift the flag of the country high at the international scene. Today the national women's volleyball team tops the African continent with talented players like team captain, Christelle Nana, Stéphanie Fosso, Christelle Aboa, Henriette Koulla, Laetitia Moma, Simone Bikatal, Nasser Raïssa, among others. The competition took place in Cameroon at a time when the country is ranked first in Africa. Apart from the fact that Cameroon won Kenya the hierarchy has not changed much except Egypt that is dominating in the Northern part of Africa after winning third place.