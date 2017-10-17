South Africa: Govt to Honour OR Tambo With Life-Size Statue

President Jacob Zuma will on Thursday unveil a life-size statue of struggle stalwart Oliver Reginald Tambo as part of his centenary celebrations.

The statue will be unveiled at OR Tambo International Airport, which was renamed from Johannesburg International Airport on 27 October 2006 on what would have been the stalwart's 89th birthday.

"The ceremony will honour and celebrate Mr Tambo's great life and legacy as well as acknowledge the sacrifices and immense contribution he made towards a free, non-racial, non-sexist and democratic South Africa.

"During the ceremony, President Zuma will also unveil a bust and officially rename the Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) auditorium and tower after the liberation struggle icon,to further honour Mr Tambo," said the Presidency.

The ceremony forms part of the OR Tambo centenary celebrations that are being held across the country under the theme 'Life and Legacy of OR Tambo'.

Following the unveiling of the statue, President Zuma will address guests attending the ceremony.

Last week, President Zuma launched the OR Tambo Heritage Site House in Chelston in Lusaka, Zambia, while on a State visit.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank and South African Mint launched a series of four new commemorative coins honouring the late struggle stalwart. Three of the coins are collectible coins.

At the launch, Tambo's son Dali thanked the central bank and mint for the coins, as well as all South Africans for remembering Tambo's contribution to the country's liberation.

"... You've made a real imprint on this centenary, one that is going to last for many years to come. We want to tell South Africans that... you produced this man who loved you, who worked tirelessly throughout his life for you. We thank you all for what you have done and what you continue to do," said Tambo.

Government has declared 2017 as The Year of OR Tambo.