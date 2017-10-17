Angola: Parliament Speaker Calls for Dialogue

Luanda — National Assembly Speaker Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos Monday in Luanda told the MPs to stick to the spirit of dialogue and conciliation, considered crucial for deepening the trust and belief in the Angolan political process.

Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos said so at an opening of the 1st Session of the National Assembly's IV Legislative Year.

The Speaker said that the legislature starting now represents a step towards the consolidation of democracy in the country.

According to him, the new legislature will entail another stance to face the State challenges and achieve the noblest interests of the Angolan people.

The Speaker said that he was optimistic the current legislature, marked by a greater balance among political forces, would lead to a major and better preparation in terms of debates on the country's hottest issues.

The Parliament leader also mentioned the promotion and defence of democracy, as one of topics that will come out on the top during the mandate of members.

According to him, democracy is a universal value not restricted to a particular country or region.

The speaker appealed to the political agents and society in general to always opt for dialogue and seek consensus for the structuring reforms of the State.

He also pledged to improve the current legislatures in quality and quantity.

The Speaker also announced that the Parliament will analyse important documents, such as the Criminal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Family Code, the Legislative Package on Local Authorities and the Organic Law of the National Assembly.

As for the Inter-parliamentary relations, the MP pledged to keep working harder in the parliamentary forums to ensure promotion of democracy, peace and security, sustainable development, gender equality and peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue.