17 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Pupil, 5, Dies After Falling Into a Septic Tank in Mombasa School

By Mohamed Ahmed

A five-year-old kindergarten pupil died after falling into a septic tank at his school.

According to a teacher at the Kwa Jomvu Primary School, Mombasa, the pupil slipped into the septic tank before lessons began Tuesday morning.

The boy was in the toilet with two others who raised alarm when the incident happened, the teacher said.

Changamwe police boss Peter Omanwa said the body of the pupil was retrieved.

"We have collected the body and the family is already planning for the burial. Investigations are underway," said Mr Omanwa.

