Nigeria: Lagos Records 100% Increase in Domestic, Sexual Violence

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) yesterday revealed that 950 domestic and sexual violence cases have been reported this year, which is about 100 per cent increase, when compared with last year's figure of 452 domestic and sexual violence cases.

The alternate chairman of DSVRT, Mrs. Omotilewa Ibirogba, disclosed this while addressing newsmen at the unveiling of 6820 Short Message Service (SMS) short-code for the reporting of domestic and sexual violence, adding that 10 persons convicted for sexual violence this year had been registered in the sexual offenders register and they are being monitored.

Ibirogba said the short-code was developed to ensure every Lagos resident is able to report and receive prompt response to incidents of rape, domestic and child abuse. According to her, by simply dialing *6820# or send an SMS to 6820, users will be fed information on steps to take for the respective case.

"Aside from the immediate response this technology solution would provide victims, activating 6820 would also assist the state government in gathering and collating incident information, generate heat-maps within the metropolis, providing automated daily and monthly reporting, comprehensive central database, information system and analytics and data that can be used for formulation of prevention policies in the state."

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) will today commence advocacy campaign across the three senatorial districts to sensitize Lagosians on the significance of the emergency toll-free number 112/767, just as the state government expressed readiness to ensure adequate and timely response to any form of emergency/security incident in any part of the state.

According to the General Manager of LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, the advocacy became necessary considering the huge investment made by the governor in upgrading the facilities for the sector. He cited the Command and Control Centre (CCC), which was built to receive series of distress calls ranging from road accidents, fire outbreaks, collapsed buildings, rape, child abuse, domestic violence cases, and other forms of criminal incidences.