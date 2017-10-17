Angola: President Defends Municipalisation of Cultural Services

Luanda — President João Lourenço Monday in Luanda spoke of the need for the municipalisation of the cultural services, through the construction of infrastructure in the communities.

João Lourenço was delivering a state-of-the-Nation speech, during the opening of the National Assembly's legislative year, saying that taking culture to the communities requires the construction of cultural centres with local financial resources.

The president stated as well that a particular investment will be made in arts, music, dance and other manifestations that have contributed to promote Angola abroad.

According to him, education and culture should go hand-in-hand seeking the reinforcement of the teaching of vernacular languages in the national education system.

On the other hand, João Lourenço stated that inclusion of the Mbanza Kongo Historical Centre on the world heritage list is a feat that makes all Angolans proud.