16 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President Defends Municipalisation of Cultural Services

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — President João Lourenço Monday in Luanda spoke of the need for the municipalisation of the cultural services, through the construction of infrastructure in the communities.

João Lourenço was delivering a state-of-the-Nation speech, during the opening of the National Assembly's legislative year, saying that taking culture to the communities requires the construction of cultural centres with local financial resources.

The president stated as well that a particular investment will be made in arts, music, dance and other manifestations that have contributed to promote Angola abroad.

According to him, education and culture should go hand-in-hand seeking the reinforcement of the teaching of vernacular languages in the national education system.

On the other hand, João Lourenço stated that inclusion of the Mbanza Kongo Historical Centre on the world heritage list is a feat that makes all Angolans proud.

Angola

Economy Diversification Demands Major Investment in Agriculture

The country's economic diversification process necessarily demands major investment in agriculture, be it in technical… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.