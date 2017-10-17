Liberia Drops in Latest FIFA Ranking

Youthful Liberian team lined up before kickoff against Sierra Leone at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium. (Photo by : Anthony Kokoi/Daily Observer)

Liberia has dropped two spots below its previous world ranking and one below its previous Africa ranking, the latest FIFA Coca-Cola world ranking has revealed.

The world football governing body's latest release for October showed that Liberia dropped to the 135th position in the world and to the 38th position in Africa.

Though it maintained its 230 points acquired in September, the report showed the Lone Star sitting at 135, a spot above Tanzania (227 points) and one below Equatorial Guinea (231) with 230 points. The Lone Star back in August moved up to 133rd in the world ranking - 17 places above its previous rank (150th) in July, and maintained the position in both August and September.

But the West African nation began to drop in the world ranking after they were booted out of the World Cup qualifiers and the African Nations Championship. The team has continued to struggle and is only left with the opportunity to qualify for the 2019 African Cup of Nations after conceding a 3-0 defeat in its first group match against Zimbabwe on June 11 at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. Liberia is in Group G along with Zimbabwe, DR Congo and Congo.

Liberia's best FIFA ranking was in 2001 after it was ranked 73rd in the world, while its worst ranking was in 2010 (160th position).

The latest report showed Tunisia moving top of the FIFA Africa ranking for the first time in 15 years. The last time the North Africans were ranked the best team on the continent was back in January 2002. The Carthage Eagles were ranked 28th in the world with 834 points. Egypt is second on the continent and 30th in the world with 818 points, while Senegal is third in Africa and 32nd in the world with 815 points. Senegal is followed by DR Congo, in fourth position on the continent and 35th in the world with 751 points. African champions, Cameroon is sixth on the continent and 42nd in the world with 718 points.

In the top 10 ranked countries, Germany retained the number one position in the world with 1631 points while Brazil is second with 1619 points. Portugal is third, Argentina fourth, Belgium fifth, Poland sixth and France seventh.