16 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President Wants Modern Intelligence Services

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The need for the modernisation of the national intelligence services was defended on Monday in Luanda by the head of State João Lourenço.

The president who was delivering a state-of-the-Nation speech at the opening of the National Assembly's legislative year, João Lourenço said a greater attention should also be paid to the country's defence and security organs, with their staff duly rewarded and motivated.

The head of State also spoke of the need for major investment in the defence personnel and their involvement in activities in communities near their barracks and salvation operations in natural disasters.

According to him, a programme will be designed to improve the work of the national police, crimination investigation services, fight against illegal immigration and humanisation of the prison services.

Angola

Economy Diversification Demands Major Investment in Agriculture

The country's economic diversification process necessarily demands major investment in agriculture, be it in technical… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.