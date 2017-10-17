Angola: President Wants Modern Intelligence Services

Luanda — The need for the modernisation of the national intelligence services was defended on Monday in Luanda by the head of State João Lourenço.

The president who was delivering a state-of-the-Nation speech at the opening of the National Assembly's legislative year, João Lourenço said a greater attention should also be paid to the country's defence and security organs, with their staff duly rewarded and motivated.

The head of State also spoke of the need for major investment in the defence personnel and their involvement in activities in communities near their barracks and salvation operations in natural disasters.

According to him, a programme will be designed to improve the work of the national police, crimination investigation services, fight against illegal immigration and humanisation of the prison services.