Angola: Government to End Unfair Competition in Cement Sector

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, today in the National Assembly said that it is urgent to put an end to the current situation of unfair competition in the country's cement industry.

According to João Lourenço, because of this unfair competition, cement prices in the market have risen due to the shutdown of two plants.

The President of the Republic, who addressed a message to the country on the State of the Nation at the opening meeting of the First Legislative Session of the Fourth Legislature of the National Assembly, pledged to submit a competition law to Parliament to eliminate the existing market imperfections in the economy, such as monopolies.

More than four months ago cement registered its biggest rise in the Angolan market, from 1.200 Kwanzas, to 2,500 Kwanzas in Luanda and 3,500 Kz in the interior of the country, mainly in the province of Moxico, due to the halt of cement units mentioned in the President's speech.