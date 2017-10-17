Angola: Opposition Hails President's State of Nation Address

Luanda — Representatives of opposition parties with parliamentary seats considered as encouraging the speech of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on Monday in Luanda, opening the 1st Legislative Session of the IV Legislature of the National Assembly, hoping that the promises are achieved.

For Lucas Ngonda of the FNLA, the speech of the Head of State was conciliatory in that it made a general approach to all issues related to the national interest.

"I look forward to the realization of these intentions in practice," said the only FNLA deputy in the Parliament, who urgently defends no-politization of the state and the establishment of local authorities to strengthen democracy in the country.

He also defended the need for the live broadcast of debates in the National Assembly, "because the MP must be in permanent contact with his/her electorate."

Benedito Daniel, of the PRS, said that there have been so many reforms proposed by the Head of State in his speech to the Nation and he is anxious to achieve them. "The intention is expressed and now we will wait for its implementation."

"The speech was long and almost embraced all spheres of society, but what struck me most is the fact that the President of the Republic committed to the social area. The people need health, basic sanitation, drinking water and electricity, "he said.

André Mendes de Carvalho, from CASA-CE, considered the speech of the President of the Republic "as a list of good wishes that have to be materialized in practice."

"In practice, we will be able to see if we are indeed in a new phase and, if so, we are also willing to make our contribution or our collaboration," he said.

On the other hand, Adalberto da Costa Júnior, from UNITA, noted that the President of the Republic touched on very important aspects of the country and hoped that "the future will prove to us that, indeed, the courage to materialize what was said here."

He hoped, however, that the Head of State would also express his opinion on the exercise of governance oversight.

"The President has gone to the side of this issue. We all know that the National Assembly is limited in its ability to supervise the Government with the judgment of the Constitutional Court.