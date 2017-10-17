16 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Government Gears Up for Education System Reform

Luanda — The country's education system, with stress to primary education, will undergo a short-term system reform to correct the negative aspects in the current education reform.

This was said Monday by the head of State, João Lourenço, in his Nation's address at the opening of the Legislative Year in the National Assembly.

In address, João Lourenço said that correcting what is wrong in the process of educational reform will contribute to better training of students.

The president stressed the need to improve the salary for teachers and thus attract more staff to the sector.

The Statesman underlined that the government's focus on the training of staff to ensure qualified professionals for the sector capable to convey appropriate lessons to the students.

The president also admitted reform in the higher education system and in the academic regions.

On the other hand, the president reaffirmed the Government intention to the approval of the new Statute of the Teaching Career.

According to him, the Executive wants to improve the conditions of professionals in the sector and increase the teaching quality.

João Lourenço recalled that the approval of the new Teaching Career Statute has become, in the last 4/5 years, a hotly debated topic between trade union organisations and the Executive (Ministries of Education and Higher Education).

Teachers demand the update of categories, the implementation of allowances such as teaching, transport, food, indirect exposure to biological and chemical agents, the inclusion of class coordinators in the primary education and the remuneration of those in leading positions.

