16 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President Announces Commitment to Youth Sports

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Monday in Luanda announced for the coming months a greater focus on youth, with a view to raising the talents in the regional and continental competitions.

This was during his state of the Nation speech at the opening of the 1st Session of the National Assembly's IV Legislative Year.

The head of State pledged to boost school sports and strengthen the role of sports associations and federations for development of the sector.

The president defended the need to strengthen the role of associations and federations as State partners.

We must start in the coming months betting on the young people by identifying the future talent for sports. These talents must be monitored and enhanced so that in a reasonable time they can reach high level in regional and continental competitions, "he said.

The president who spoke of the need to speed up the school sports, added that apart from contributing to the physical and mental education of children and young people, the sports can help discover values ??for amateur and professional competitive practices.

João Lourenço delivered his first state of the Nation speech since he was sworn in as Angolan Head of State on September 26 of this year.

Under 2017 general elections, the country's National Assembly Legislature comprises 220 members.

The ruling MPLA party has 150 MPs, UNITA (51) CASA-CE coalition (16) PRS (2) and FNLA (1).

