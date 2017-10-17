Nigeria: Senate Urges Nigerian Govt to Observe October 17 As World Poverty Day

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to designate October 17 as World Poverty Day in line with the resolution of the United Nations.

This was one of the prayers of the senators in a motion on the importance of the day approved by the UN General Assembly in 1992.

The motion was sponsored by Ali Wakili (APC-Bauchi).

The lawmakers observed that recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics indicates that about 112 million Nigerians live below the poverty line.

The Senate also observed that "the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty and its antecedents, the World Day for Overcoming Extreme Poverty, are intended to promote dialogue and understanding between people living in poverty."

Speaking on the bill, Aidoko Ali, (APC-Kogi) urged the Federal Government to release funds for the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, especially for areas that concern poverty.

"Some months ago, the President made commitment that the country will be faithful to implementation of the SDG programme but till today, no fund has been released," he lamented.

Also lending his voice, Shehu Sani, (APC-Kaduna) said poverty in Nigeria is man-made and observance of such day with impactful governmental policies will reduce the menace.

"Nigeria's poverty is man-made. Poor people are completely ostracised from governmental policies and programmes," he said.

"Bringing programmes that will address the problem is the core of setting aside this day. If we don't address this, we risk a serious revolution in the country," he added.

Hinged on these, the Senators called on the Federal, State and Local Governments to designate and observe October 17 of every year as World Poverty Day.

While urging private organisations and media to step up discourse on the issue, the lawmakers urged the Federal Government to pursue vigorously its social investments programme in line of eradicating poverty and fund necessary SDGs that will eliminate poverty.

The Senate also adopted an additional prayer moved by Buka Abba, (APC-Yobe) that government at all levels should declare "free and compulsory education."

The senators however did not make clarifications on which level of education is to be made free and compulsory.

The theme of the 2017 World Poverty Day is: "Answering the call of October 17 to end poverty: a path towards peaceful and inclusive societies."