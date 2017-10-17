16 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Peace and Security Promote Stability in Great Lakes Region

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Peace and security are the fundamental prerequisites for stability, sustainable development, democracy and the promotion of respect for human rights, said Monday in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, the Angolan minister of Foreign Affair, Manuel Augusto.

According to a press release issued to Angop in Luanda, the head of the Angolan diplomacy addressed the meeting of the Regional Interministerial Committee of the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), which prepares the summit of the Heads of State and Government of the region.

The Cabinet minister said that the efforts undertaken by the governments of the ICGLR countries are encouraging and aim at social and economic progress.

There is, in itself, a need to examine and deepen studies on measures to be taken in countries where instability prevails, notably in Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic and South Sudan, with a view to achieving peace and stability.

According to Manuel Augusto, the ICGLR should become a geo-economic bloc for the resolution of political problems considered endemic and that jeopardize the implementation of programs for peace and security.

The official advocates an inclusive culture of peace.

Angola

Head of State Pledges Mandate Focused On Citizens

The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Monday pledged that his mandate will be focused on the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.