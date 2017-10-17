Angola: Peace and Security Promote Stability in Great Lakes Region

Luanda — Peace and security are the fundamental prerequisites for stability, sustainable development, democracy and the promotion of respect for human rights, said Monday in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, the Angolan minister of Foreign Affair, Manuel Augusto.

According to a press release issued to Angop in Luanda, the head of the Angolan diplomacy addressed the meeting of the Regional Interministerial Committee of the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), which prepares the summit of the Heads of State and Government of the region.

The Cabinet minister said that the efforts undertaken by the governments of the ICGLR countries are encouraging and aim at social and economic progress.

There is, in itself, a need to examine and deepen studies on measures to be taken in countries where instability prevails, notably in Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic and South Sudan, with a view to achieving peace and stability.

According to Manuel Augusto, the ICGLR should become a geo-economic bloc for the resolution of political problems considered endemic and that jeopardize the implementation of programs for peace and security.

The official advocates an inclusive culture of peace.