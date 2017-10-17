Kenya: Ssimbwa Beats Kerr to Win August Award

Nairobi — Sofapaka tactician Sam Ssimbwa was on Tuesday awarded the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month for August at their Eastleigh High School training ground.

Ssimbwa led title chasing Sofapaka to four victories and draw, scoring fifteen goals while at it win the gong ahead of Gor Mahia's Dylan Kerr.

The August goal-blitz saw Sofapaka edge Muhoroni Youth 2-3 away then dismissed struggling Thika United 3-0 at home. A seven-goal thriller between Batoto ba Mungu and Nakumatt ended Sofapaka's way as they put five past Nakumatt.

Their fourth victory came over Nzoia Sugar in a 3-1 result before Posta Rangers held them to a 1-1 draw.

Sofapaka's 13 point's haul was only matched by Gor who beat Muhoroni Youth 2-0 at home and 1-2 away followed by two 1-0 wins over Nakumatt and Posta Rangers. A highly anticipated Mashemeji Derby ended 1-1, leaving Gor Mahia with 13 points but with a lower goal count than Sofapaka.

Coaches Kerr and Ssimbwa then squared off in a vote which the Sofapaka tactician won in a landslide. He pocketed Sh75, 000 as a result in addition to the personalized trophy and looks ahead with greater enthusiasm.

"We started the league as underdogs but it's commendable we have done well, especially in the second leg. There is a slim mathematical possibility of getting to the title but Gor Mahia have a huge advantage. Anything is possible in football though, and all we need to do is just win our matches one after another." An elated Ssimbwa said after picking his accolade.

"I've won such awards elsewhere in Uganda and Rwanda and winning in Kenya gives me so much joy. Credit to my players who worked hard all through and the technical bench who assist me in coaching," Ssimbwa added

Leading scorer at Sofapaka Umaru Kasumba who joined mid-season is hopeful of eventually ending up with the golden boot, having notched 11 in the league and trail the leader by just one goal.

"I work very hard and everyone here can attest to that. I want to go harder in the remaining matches with a view of getting the golden boot. There are no secrets and the Kenyan league is not easy but I just work hard and the goals come." Kasumba said.