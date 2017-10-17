Angola: President Wants Speedier Justice System

Luanda — The Government will invest in a speedier justice system committed to good practices and rigour and sense of justice, president João Lourenço said Monday in Luanda.

Addressing a state-of-the-Nation speech during the opening of the Parliament's legislative year, João Lourenço said it is crucial that the organs of justice respond in due time.

He said the work being carried out by the Justice Reform Commission will be continued in line with the strategic plan designed for the sector.

The president also called on the National Assembly (Parliament) to pass the new penal codes that will contribute to a speedier justice and promote the trust of the society.

He also spoke of the need for a multi-discipline entity to assess the economic and social impact of the laws in force in the country and ensure their enforcement.

According to him, a new judiciary map should be designed to bring the justice services closer to the citizens.

João Lourenço highlighted the importance of out-of-court settlement of conflicts as a valid alternative to court proceedings.

The head of State defended the reinforcement of existing out-of-court settlement centres and creation of new ones as the country's justice system is served by only 358 judges to cater for 26 million inhabitants.

He pledged support for the General Attorney's Office and the Criminal Investigation Services he considered crucial in the fight against corruption and economic and financial crimes.