Angola: 150 Foreigners Repatriated Over Illegal Stay

Mbanza Kongo — At least 150 citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been repatriated last weekend over illegal stay in Angolan territory, announced the Immigration Department (SME).

The operation occurred in the Luvo border check point located in Mbanza Congo Municipality, northern Zaire province.

According to SME's spokesperson third deputy chief João Júnior, 48 women were among the illegal immigrants.

The northern Zaire province shares 330 km border with Central Congo region, Democratic Republic of the Congo.