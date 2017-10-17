17 October 2017

Nigeria: Kaduna Pays N17 Billion to Pensioners in 2 Years

By Msue Aza

Kaduna — The Kaduna State government yesterday, said it has since June 2015 paid more than N17billion in pensions to retirees, N4.11billion in gratuity and death benefits to 1,654 persons.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna, state commissioner of Finance, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, who explained how Paris Club refunds were spent said workers in the public service have accumulated N6.87billion in the contributory pension scheme since January 2017.

Kwari said Kaduna State has no salary arrears, averring that those who believe that the Paris Club refunds are meant solely for salaries and pensions are mistaken.

He said investments in the future of young people and in the development of the state are important recipients of state funds.

The commissioner noted that civil servants in the state usually get credit alerts of their salaries around the 25th day of every month, stressing further that the state will continue to honour its commitments to workers and ensure that the best qualified teachers and civil servants remain in service.

Kwari said: "I wish to address and update you today on the payment of pensions and issues around the Paris Club refunds to our state.

"Malam Nasir el-Rufai was the first state governor to disclose receipt of some Paris Club refunds. At the signing ceremony of the 2017 Budget in December 2016, the governor announced that the government would be approaching the Kaduna State House of Assembly for a supplementary budget to capture the refunds."

"A supplementary budget was subsequently passed by the State House of Assembly which authorised the spending. Some sections of the elite have been obsessed by the said refunds and have pushed their own misinterpretations, oblivious of the facts."

The commissioner added, "The refund is money due to states whose accounts were over-deducted when Nigeria was settling its debt obligations to the Paris and London clubs of creditors in 2005. When the Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari decided on making the refunds, it was within a climate where several states were too stressed to meet their salary and pension obligations. The Minister of Finance agreed with state governments to use at least 25 per cent of the amounts to settle such arrears, but that did not mean that the refunds were meant solely for salary and pensions."

"Thankfully, the Kaduna State government has no salary arrears - only unpaid gratuities and death benefits inherited from previous administrations. Following the April 2015 elections, the Transition Committee reported that Malam Nasir el-Rufai's government was inheriting about N14billion as arrears of gratuity and death benefits.

