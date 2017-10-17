17 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Doctors Remove Bullet From Girl Shot in Kisumu County

Photo: Angela Oketch/Daily Nation
Two-year-old Shantel Mary Kageha, who was shot in the neck in Kisumu County on October 16, 2017.
By Angela Oketch

Doctors on Monday night successfully removed a bullet lodged in a two-year-old's neck, after she was shot in Kisumu County.

The medics at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital operated on the girl, identified as Shantel Mary Kageha, and removed the bullet at 10pm.

DISCHARGED

The Hospital's Medical Superintendent Juliana Otieno told the Nation the girl is out of danger and has been discharged.

Her mother Lydia Kageha told the Nation the girl suddenly fell down as she played with other children outside their house in Nyamasaria.

"She was crying. We thought she had been hit by a stone by one of the children she was playing with. When we checked, we found her bleeding. We rushed her to hospital where an x-ray showed there was a bullet in the neck," the mother said.

NO PROTESTS

The girl's mother, who was accompanied by the girl's grandmother Rosa Akinyi, said there were no protests in Nyamasaria and wondered how the girl had been shot at a time no one there was protesting in the estate.

"We suspect it was fired from Lower Manyatta, where some people were engaging with the police," Ms Kageha said of the neighbouring estate.

The demonstrations in Kisumu turned chaotic later in the afternoon after an 18-year-old form four student was shot and killed. Witnesses claimed the shooter, wearing a police uniform and strangely in dreadlocks, later slit his neck and removed the bullet, perhaps to cover up the shooting.

But local police chief Titus Yoma denied the police had fired any live bullets on protesters, saying his team will investigate the matter.

