Liberia: Boakai's Endorsement Lawmakers Out

What appear to be protest votes against members of the House of Representatives, who endorsed the presidential bid of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai,were demonstrated by citizens across the country during the just ended elections.

Several lawmakers, who endorsed the presidential bid of Ambassador Boakai, were left in the 'cold' by their people.

It can be recalled on May 25, 2017, 13 representatives under the banner 'the Like-Minded Members of the House of Representatives' pledged their support to Ambassador Boakai's presidential bid through a resolution.

In their resolution, the 31 representatives said they were convinced that Ambassador Boakai possesses the necessary moral, leadership and technical competency to ensure economic prosperity for all Liberians as well as promote genuine reconciliation and sustained peace and security.

The resolution added: "Cognizant that Veep Boakai is the most experienced and the best alternative preserving the gains realized, which are aimed at further enhancing economic prosperity for all; and now, therefore, we, the undersigned and duly elected representatives from 33 electoral districts, do hereby endorse the presidential bid of Veep Boakai, and vow to deploy all personal resources at our disposal to ensure a resounding victory at the October 10 polls."

However, majority of those lawmakers were not re-elected by their districts apparently due to their inability to do more for their people.

The endorsement, according to one of the lawmakers, was to give confidence to the campaign process of the Vice President who is seeking to replace his boss President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

The lawmakers were headed by Grand Kru County District #2 Representative Numene Bartekwa,who was massively defeated in his district.

The 'like-minded lawmakers' who were defeated include Madam Josephine George Francis of Montserrado County District #1, Sekou Kanneh of Montserrado County District #2, Stephen Kafi of Margibi County District #3, Ballah Zayzay of Margibi County District #2, Roland Opee Cooper of Margibi County District #1, Matenokay Tingban of Nimba County District#9, Ricks Toweh of Nimba County District #6 and Larry Nyanquoi of Nimba County District#8.

Others are Henry Fahnbulleh of Montserrado County District #4, Robertson Siaway of Grand Bassa County District #5, Julius Berrian of Montserrado County District #10, Corpu Barclay of Bong County District#7 and Christian Chea of River Gee County District #2.

These lawmakers were massively defeated in their respective districts along with the Unity Party that they campaigned for.