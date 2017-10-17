Liberia: FAO Wants Collective Commitment

The Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Monday celebrated World Food Day with FAO-Liberia Representativestressing the need for collective commitment to address food security.

Speaking at the official program in Fendell, outside Monrovia, Mr. Marc T. Abdala said "I strongly believe that achieving the zero hunger goals by 2030 depends on our collective commitment to address the issues of food insecurity, poverty and malnutrition through an effective and efficient investment in agriculture sector and rural development."

He commended the Liberian Government for working towards achieving zero hunger goals.

Mr. Abdala said the government has been working towards achieving the zero hunger goals by 2030, something he said, needs commendation.

He recalled that few months ago, the Ministry of Agriculture, FAO and partners held stakeholders consultative dialogue intended to sustain the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program (CAADP) on the Liberia Agriculture Sector Investment Program second generation (LASIP) gearing toward reducing hunger in the country.

This action, he said, demonstrates a true commitment by FAO to work with the Government of Liberia and partners to reduce poverty, hunger and malnutrition through an inclusive sustainable smart climate change and transformative agriculture.

For her part, Agriculture Minister Mrs. Seklau E. Wiles said Liberia needs programs that would improve the agricultural sector, thereby helping to address the issue of food security.

Madam Wiles further said Liberia needs to practicalize what it has by making use of its vast land.

She said Liberia has the capacity to feed itself once everyone commits or gets involved in the agricultural sector.