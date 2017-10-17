17 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nasa Suspends Demos

By Silas Apollo

The National Super Alliance on Tuesday suspended its demonstrations against the electoral commission amidst claimed of police brutality on protestors across the country.

Nasa leader Raila Odinga said the coalition will give the way forward after the Mashujaa Day celebrations on Friday.

The decision, Mr Odinga said, was reached following the death of some of its supporters, who he claimed had been shot by police.

MATIANG'I

Mr Odinga, in a press statement, also pointed an accusing figure at the acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matinag'i and the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet accusing them of "facilitating security officers to execute a murderous expedition against unarmed and innocent civilians".

"In honour of the innocent victims of the State, our protests will stay suspended. On Friday, we will mark the memory of these victims as heroes of the struggle for electoral justice at a venue to be disclosed later. On that day, we shall communicate our next course of action," said the opposition chief.

Nasa, he said, is demanding police to immediately stop the brutality, which he termed as ill-advised and costly for the country.

TROOPS

"The government must stop this alliance between thugs and security officers and the unconstitutional and reckless deployment of troops to annihilate NASA supporters," he said.

Earlier Tuesday, the High Court had temporarily lifted government ban on anti-IEBC demos in the central business districts of Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

The suspension follows a case filed by National Super Alliance Chief Executive Officer Norman Magaya.

More Follows.

