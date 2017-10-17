17 October 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Women Want Change in Election Date

By Jimmey C. Fahngon

The Liberian women under the banner, Women's Situation Room have released a statement on the just ended presidential and representative elections calling for a change in the date of elections in Liberia.

Releasing a statement Monday, the Liberian women through Cllr. Yvette Chesson-Wureh said it is important for elections to be held during the dry season, thus eliminating the problems encountered during elections in the rainy season.

The women contended that holding elections during the rainy season negatively affect the ability of the National Elections Commission (NEC) to distribute and deploy electoral materials and staff on time.

On the just ended elections, the Liberian women said the turnout was massive despite challenges during the process, noting that voters remained mostly calm and peaceful.

However, they said reports from their observers across the country point to some deficiencies during the elections.

"As of Sunday, 15th October 2017, our two call centers received a total of 1086 incidents reports; 84 of these incidents were NEC related, while 302 were security related. The rest were general queries and observations.

The NEC related calls were on issues of identification of voters polling places (voters who could not identify where they supposed to vote); NEC changing precinct locations thereby confusing voters; large number of invalid votes which is indicative of poor voter education; many of the polling precincts were in schools which were inaccessible to physically challenged and the elderly; the late arrival of ballot boxes and voting materials in some places, overcrowding and long queries at polling places and late pick up of ballot boxes," the women said in the statement.

The Liberian women said there were some cases of violence reported which included frustrated voters who had been standing in queues for a long time, while others seemed to be getting preferential treatment, among others.

They recommended that provision be made for lighting in the polling precincts to ensure increased visibility.

In the case of a run-off, the women requested for an immediate training of NEC's polling staff due to the high percentage of invalid votes which they blamed on polling staff.

They,among other things, called for additional voter education prior to the implementation of any run-off.

