17 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Businessman Jimi Wanjigi, His Wife in Court to Block Arrest

By Racheal Mburu

Nairobi — Businessman Jimi Wanjigi and his wife Irene Nzisa are in court seeking anticipatory bail.

The couple want police prohibited and restrained from trespassing, breaking into, entering or in any way interfering with their private residences and offices pending determination of the case.

Under a certificate of urgency, they also want Inspector General Joseph Boinnet held personally liable for destruction of their property following a raid at their Muthaiga residence.

Through Murumba and Awele advocates, the Wanjigi's have faulted the forceful entry into their home and destruction of property worth millions of shillings.

This they say is a violation of their right to privacy, human dignity, is illegal and unjustified.

Wanjigi and his wife now want the court to award them damages for ambush on the family.

