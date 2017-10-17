Angola: President's Speech Was Stimulating - MP

Luanda — The speech delivered by the President of Republic, João Lourenço, on the state of the Nation, was very stimulating for the society.

The recognition was expressed Monday by the leader of the ruling MPLA party's Parliamentary group, Salomão Xirimbimbi.

Xirimbimbi said so to the press, at the end of the 1st Legislative session of the 4th Legislature of the National Assembly.

According to him, it is possible to end monopolies in Angola.

"Everything is possible, as long as one wishes. The Head of State, as the highest representative of the Nation, expressed this will counting on the support of all citizens," he said.

According to the MP, all Angolans have felt, as consumers, that the monopolies are harmful due to the negative impact they cause on the economy.

He added that the President's speech covered every aspects, ranging from the economy to democracy.

According to him, it would be unfair to overlook parts of the speech alleging less important.