16 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Government to Work to Consolidate Banking System

Luanda — The Government will work with the National Bank of Angola (BNA) to consolidate the process of adapting the national financial and banking system to the norms and standards of international financial institutions, said the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

According to the Head of State, the measure also aims to intensify the effective control of the means of payment, the reestablishment of relations between the national banks and the corresponding banks, and the restructuring and reorganization of banks with structural liquidity deficits.

In addressing the country's State of the Nation message at the opening session of the First Legislative Session of the 4th Legislature of the National Assembly, João Lourenço emphasized that in view of the Central Bank's role in the economy, this institution should be governed by professionals in the area, to strictly and competently fulfill their function.

For this reason, he said, the Government will give all support to the Financial Intelligence Unit for its role in preventing and combating money laundering and possible financing of terrorism.

