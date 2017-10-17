Angola: President Mourns Plane Crash Victims

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Monday expressed shock and sadness at the tragic plane crash that claimed seven lives.

The President expressed sincere condolences to the affected families on the loss of their beloved ones.

The Brazilian-made Embraer aircraft, bound for Luanda from eastern Lunda Norte province, belonged to the private company AirQuicango.

Six Angolans and one South African were among the victims of the plane crash that occurred last Thursday in the Cuilo municipality, 320 kilometers from Dundo, capital of Lunda Norte province.