Nigeria: Serve Criminal Charges On Senator Misau, Court Tells Govt

Abuja — A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday told the federal government to serve Senator Isah Misau the criminal charges it preferred against him.

Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Ishaq Bello, gave the order shortly after listening to the submission of the prosecution counsel, Hadi Saleh, in his chambers.

Misau, who represents Bauchi Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, was accused by the federal government of making injurious and false allegation against the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

At the hearing yesterday inside the CJ's chambers, prosecuting counsel however informed the court that he wants to apply for a court summon on the defendant.

Reacting, the court asked if the defendant had been served with the charges and if there are proofs the defendant was evading service, that would warrant the application for summons.

While discouraging the culture of arresting people in order to compel them to appear in court, the CJ advised the prosecution to first do the needful and if it fails before seeking the court's intervention.

Justice Bello said before the court can take the application, the prosecution must show evidence that it tried to no avail to reach the defendant or that the defendant is deliberately evading service.

Justice Bello later fixedOctober 19 for parties to come back.

Consequently, Saleh applied for a short adjournment to allow the prosecution serve Misau with the charges.

Part of the charges filed against the defendant read: "That you, lsah Hamman Misau of Hamman Misau Residence, Turaki Street, Misau, Bauchi State, on or about August 10, 2017, at Abuja and other part of Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did make a false statement of fact to wit: that police officers pay as much as N2.5m to get special promotion and posting through the Police Service Commission as published in the Daily Trust Newspaper dated August 10, 2017, knowing that such false statement of fact would harm the reputation of Mr. Ibrahim Kpotun ldris (the serving Inspector-General of Police), the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission and you thereby committed an offence."