17 October 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda Sports Official Nuwagaba Dies On Plane to Dubai

By The Independent

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Godfrey Nuwagaba, the treasurer of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) is dead. The long time Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) official died on an Emirates flight that was headed for Dubai on Monday evening.

UAF president Dominic Otuchet confirmed the news, describing it as a big loss to Ugandan sports.

"I talked to him three times before he left Entebbe, only to get news from UOC's William Blick this morning that tragedy had struck in Addis Ababa," Otuchet said.

"Because of his abilities he had many responsibilites, including being manager of many of our top athletes like Stephen Kiprotich."

The cause of death is yet to be established but reports indicate that because of an emergency onboard, the Emirates plane headed to Dubai from Entebbe was diverted to Addis Ababa.

Nuwagaba was confirmed dead on arrival in Addis Ababa.

We have learnt with profound shock of the sudden and tragic passing of our Treasurer Godfrey Nuwagaba. More details will be provided. #RIP pic.twitter.com/n9v0RgMpnh

-- NOC UGANDA (@Official_UOC) October 17, 2017

RIP Godfrey Nuwagaba, you have run your race. Ugandan athletics will not be the same again without you @Official_UOC

-- Mark Ssali (@MarkSsali) October 17, 2017

Nuwagaba was reportedly traveling with his wife and child to Dubai on a business trip. He was an educationist.

The former long distance runner has been a key figure in Ugandan sports for the past decade where he has rises to treasurer of the athletics body UAF and Uganda Olympic Committee.

His last assignment was in July, when he headed the Uganda team at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Bahamas. Uganda won one medal, a gold by Josephine Lalam Joyce in the javelin.

