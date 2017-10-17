Nigeria: Religious Leaders Worry Over Rise of Strip Clubs in Ilorin

Ilorin — There seems to be a new fad in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, which sees young ladies dressing indecently to mark their birthdays. A development, which is giving religious leaders some concerns.

According to a source, "these girls remove their clothes leaving only their underwear and are joined by their male friends posing for photographs with birthday cakes at hotels.

Already, some nights have been dedicated as naked dancing hours as some hotels along Pipe Line, Lanjorin and Offa Road are said to be good hosts for some sex starved men, who watch with admiration as the ladies dance naked while the men spray them with money in several currencies.

The Emir of Ilorin was said to have summoned a meeting with notable hotel owners in the town warning them of the consequences of such "shameful acts in a town like Ilorin."

The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Alhaji Muhammad Bashir, sharply criticised the vice, just as he said the perpetrators should be arrested by relevant law enforcement agents.

In the same vein, a former Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara State chapter, Dr. Olusola Ajolore, urged religious leaders in the town to concentrate their sermons on issues that could uphold moral rectitude among the youths.

The state's police spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the development, but said it would be difficult to effect any arrest since the perpetrators of strip clubs operate within the premises registered under the law.