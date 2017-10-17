17 October 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Religious Leaders Worry Over Rise of Strip Clubs in Ilorin

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abiodun Fagbemi

Ilorin — There seems to be a new fad in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, which sees young ladies dressing indecently to mark their birthdays. A development, which is giving religious leaders some concerns.

According to a source, "these girls remove their clothes leaving only their underwear and are joined by their male friends posing for photographs with birthday cakes at hotels.

Already, some nights have been dedicated as naked dancing hours as some hotels along Pipe Line, Lanjorin and Offa Road are said to be good hosts for some sex starved men, who watch with admiration as the ladies dance naked while the men spray them with money in several currencies.

The Emir of Ilorin was said to have summoned a meeting with notable hotel owners in the town warning them of the consequences of such "shameful acts in a town like Ilorin."

The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Alhaji Muhammad Bashir, sharply criticised the vice, just as he said the perpetrators should be arrested by relevant law enforcement agents.

In the same vein, a former Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara State chapter, Dr. Olusola Ajolore, urged religious leaders in the town to concentrate their sermons on issues that could uphold moral rectitude among the youths.

The state's police spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the development, but said it would be difficult to effect any arrest since the perpetrators of strip clubs operate within the premises registered under the law.

Nigeria

Lagos Records 100% Increase in Domestic, Sexual Violence

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) yesterday revealed that 950 domestic and sexual… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.