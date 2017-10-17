17 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S. Sends Medical Aid to Somalia to Support Truck Bomb Blast Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

A US military transport plane landed in Mogadishu on Tuesday carrying medical supplies to be handed to the Somali government. The quantity of supplies has not yet been disclosed.

This gesture follows that of Djibouti which sent over 30 doctors on Monday to offer treatment. Kenya announced on Tuesday that it will send 31 tonnes of medical supplies to Mogadishu and evacuate some of the victims of the bomb blast to Nairobi for treatment.

Turkey was the first country to respond immediately after the bomb blast on Saturday by sending a team of medical professionals and an emergency response plane that airlifted some critically injured victims to Ankara for treatment.

Saturday's explosion hit a busy junction in Mogadishu killing civilians including doctors and students.

No group has claimed responsibility but the Somali government points fingers at Islamist group al Shabaab.

The United States condemned the attack "in the strongest terms" describing it as "senseless and cowardly".

The Department of State added that it will stand with Somalia to fight terrorism.

Somalia

Now 300 Dead As Rescuers Continue Search For Bodies

The death toll in the Somali capital Mogadishu has topped 300 as rescue teams continue to search for survivors from a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.