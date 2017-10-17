17 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kenya: Nairobi On Alert After 'Deadliest' Somalia Explosion

Security agencies in Kenya have been placed on high alert after a truck bomb exploded in Mogadishu, Somalia, killing 276 people.

"Officers are on high alert. The surveillance has been increased. We have always been and therefore cannot drop our guard now.

"We have activated our systems because they (terrorists) carry out an attack in one area they tend to do it as a pattern, by attacking elsewhere," Police spokesman George Kinoti said.

The Somali Government said 300 other people were injured during the Saturday blast.

"Somalia Federal Government confirmed that 276 people were killed in the blast... and 300 others wounded people were admitted at the different hospitals in Mogadishu," the country's ministry of information said.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed condemned the attack, saying:

