Sudan: Malaria in East Darfur, Kassala - 'More Than 50 Cases in Hospital Each Day'

Ed Daein / Kassala / Delling — East Darfur has seen a surge in malaria cases. The hospital in the state capital receives between 50 to 70 cases each day.

On Monday, a medical source at Ed Daein Hospital told Radio Dabanga that 50 to 70 new malaria victims visit the hospital on a daily basis. "Let alone the number of malaria patients in other clinics in the state."

A doctor at the Ed Daein emergency department reported that the there are cases of normal type malaria, in addition to cases of cerebral malaria that affects the brain. "Of this type we receive between 10 to 12 cases a day."

Medicines to treat malaria have seen a significant price increase in pharmacies outside of the capital, with the price of coartem reaching SDG75 ($11.15), while the price of injections against malaria from SDG70 to SDG90 ($13.40).

Doctors in West Darfur have reported a surge in the number of malaria patients starting September, crowding health facilities. The spread of the disease is probably caused by the rainy season and the spread of mosquitoes. Patients have appealed to the authorities and humanitarian organisations to provide medicines in the hospitals.

Kassala

In eastern Sudan, the Ministry of Health of Kassala has recognised the spread of malaria and typhoid fevers in the state, and denied the prevalence of dengue fever.

State Health Minister Abdallah Adam Abbas said in a press statement: "The diagnosis of dengue fever is the responsibility of the Ministry of Health which has the laboratories to analyse it."

The minister announced campaigns to spray against mosquitoes are underway, to prevent the transmitters of the fever from spreading.

South Kordofan

Medical sources in Tima in the northern part of Delling locality, South Kordofan, announced that more cases of malaria have appeared, especially among children. Speaking to Radio Tamazuj on Thursday, an aid worker in Tima said that there are frequent complaints from locals about the growing spread of malaria among residents, amid an acute shortage of medicines.

Kucho Shaine Abajo, director of a local charity organisation working on peace building in the Nuba Mountains region, confirmed to the station that there are no health services in the area.