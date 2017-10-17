Eritrea: Commendable Achievement in Assisting War Disabled Veterans

Asmara — The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans in the Northern Red Sea region reported that encouraging results are being registered in the effort being exerted to equip the disabled citizens with different skills that are fundamental to their wellbeing.

Head of the Association branch in the Northern Red Sea region Mr. Mahmud Omer reported that last year the Association while providing 28 members in Afabet, Gindae, Nakfa and Nefasit sub zones with water pumping motors and horse and cart, another 25 members were assisted with livestock worth 2.2 million Nakfa. He also indicated that the veterans are regularly provided with expert advice and support in the investment they make.

Mr. Mahmud further stated that several disabled veterans involving in bakery and small scale businesses in Afabet, Gindae, Nakfa, Nefasit and Massawa sub-zones have paid back more than half of their credit and are leading settled lives.

Indicating that some members have failed in properly using the micro credit support they received, Mr. Mahmud called on all disabled veterans to properly use the micro credit opportunities they are provided.

The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans (NAEWDV) in Northern Red Sea region has sub-branches in Afabet, Nakfa, Gindae, Shieb, Foro, Massawa, Gelalo, and Qrora, and has 848 registered members including 109 women.