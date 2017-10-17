16 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Workshop On Proper Application of Pesticides

Mendefera — A workshop on proper application and conservation of pesticides, as well as on liquid and solid waste management was conducted on 12 October in Mendefera.

The workshop, in which representatives of administrations and line ministries took part, was focused on the consequence of unsafe conservation of pesticides in the people's lives.

Speaking at the occasion, the head of Regulations and Control at the Ministry of Agriculture branch in the region, Mr. Tesfasilassie Tesfamicael indicated that improper conservation of pesticides could cause unprecedented environmental pollution and health complication on the public.

Calling for due attention on liquid and solid waste management, the head of Environment at the region Mr. Tekie Teklemicael underlined the dangers of burning waste products without the prior knowledge of concerned bodies. He also called for proper use and control of plastic bags.

Stating that lack of adequate supply of pesticides is forcing farmers to buy below standard medicines, the participants on their part called on concerned institutions meet their demands.

