South Africa: Fact-Checking Claims About Prosecuting President Jacob Zuma

analysis

Since the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed President Jacob Zuma's bid to appeal against the High Court judgment which declared invalid the decision to drop charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering against him, several false or only half-true claims have been made about the case. So, yet again, it is time to do some fact-checking.

Claim: President Zuma has a constitutional right to make representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to drop the charges against him and the NPA has a duty to consider these representations.

False: Section 179(5)(d) of the Constitution states that the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) "may review a decision to prosecute or not to prosecute", after (among other things) taking representations from the accused person. This is a discretionary power which the NDPP may exercise if he so wishes.

However, as the SCA held last week in the Zuma v DA judgment, the NDPP made the decision to charge Zuma, which means that he does not have the discretion under section 179(5)(d) to review and set aside his own decision to prosecute President Zuma.

However, the NDPP does have the discretion to review and set aside a decision to prosecute in terms...