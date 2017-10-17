16 October 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Another Educator Arrested for Raping a Minor

The Police in Ritavi outside Tzaneen have arrested a 51 year old Educator for raping a 14 year old girl who is staying and attending school in a village near Tzaneen.

It is alleged that on Friday, 2017-10-13 in the afternoon, the victim was travelling in the suspect's motor vehicle coming from school to home.

On the way, the suspect stopped at a certain shop to buy something, he came back and drove but along the way, he pulled over and he raped the victim inside the motor vehicle and later escorted her home.

The matter was reported to the Police who reacted swiftly and arrested the suspect.

The suspect will appear before the Ritavi Magistrate Court on Tuesday the 2017-10-17 on a charge of rape.

Police Investigations still continuing.

The Provincial Commissioner LT. General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned these acts of criminality perpetrated against children which are still taking place in some parts of this Province.

Child safety must be everybody's business within our society especially people in the calibre of Teachers who are expected to play a secondary parental role to any child, concluded General Ledwaba.

