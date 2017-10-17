17 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cabinet Reshuffle 2.0 - Blowback From Across Political Landscape, but Furious SACP Stays Put for Now

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

President Jacob Zuma's latest Cabinet reshuffle announced on Tuesday morning raised hackles across the political landscape, with the South African Communist Party (SACP) proclaiming the death throes of its alliance with the ANC and labour federation Cosatu. Reaction was fast and furious, largely describing the moves in the National Executive as a Presidential high stakes chess manoeuvre to strengthen his hand and to, as South African Federation of Trade Union (SAFTU) leader Zwelinzima Vavi put it, strengthen South Africa's "kleptocratic democracy". By MARIANNE MERTEN.

As the rand lost value, again, on news of the second Cabinet reshuffle in less than seven months, few in South Africa's political landscape even pretended the moves were intended to improve governance, or policy certainty. The Cabinet reshuffle was announced without the traditional consultations across the alliance between the ANC, South African Communist Party (SACP) and labour federation Cosatu, in a replay of the March midnight reshuffle.

The shifting of at least three ministers can be linked to portfolio control which is key to the President Jacob Zuma's administration: communications, including the SABC which some circles of the governing ANC see as an important tool in winning the hearts and minds of South Africans; and...

South Africa

Zuma Fires Critical Communist Leader From Cabinet

President Jacob Zuma has fired his tertiary education minister, South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Blade… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.