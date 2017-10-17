analysis

President Jacob Zuma's latest Cabinet reshuffle announced on Tuesday morning raised hackles across the political landscape, with the South African Communist Party (SACP) proclaiming the death throes of its alliance with the ANC and labour federation Cosatu. Reaction was fast and furious, largely describing the moves in the National Executive as a Presidential high stakes chess manoeuvre to strengthen his hand and to, as South African Federation of Trade Union (SAFTU) leader Zwelinzima Vavi put it, strengthen South Africa's "kleptocratic democracy". By MARIANNE MERTEN.

As the rand lost value, again, on news of the second Cabinet reshuffle in less than seven months, few in South Africa's political landscape even pretended the moves were intended to improve governance, or policy certainty. The Cabinet reshuffle was announced without the traditional consultations across the alliance between the ANC, South African Communist Party (SACP) and labour federation Cosatu, in a replay of the March midnight reshuffle.

The shifting of at least three ministers can be linked to portfolio control which is key to the President Jacob Zuma's administration: communications, including the SABC which some circles of the governing ANC see as an important tool in winning the hearts and minds of South Africans; and...