South Africa: 'We Will Never Rest Till Jacob Zuma Is Jailed' - Young Communist League

The Young Communist League of South Africa (YCLSA) says it is disgusted by President Jacob Zuma's latest Cabinet reshuffle.

The YCLSA has labelled Zuma's second Cabinet reshuffle in less than seven months as a "power drunk Saxonwold inspired reshuffle".

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande was axed and replaced by former home affairs minister Hlengiwe Mkhize.

YCLSA national secretary Mluleki Dlelanga said Nzimande's removal was not a surprise.

"The President has never given Blade Nzimande the Presidential Commission report [on] free education and has not wanted him for a very long time.

"We are also not surprised, as this confirms our long-held view that all appointments made by President Jacob Zuma are factional and that President Zuma takes instructions from the Guptas."

Relations between Zuma and Nzimande have been described as being at an all-time low, with the general secretary of the SACP leading the charge within the alliance for Zuma to go.

The SACP, which is in an alliance with the ANC, has called for Zuma to step down and has banned him from addressing its events.

'Fast-track prosecution'

Dlelanga said Zuma had destroyed the alliance, had destroyed the ANC, and had destroyed the country and its people.

"We call on the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) to speedily fast-track prosecuting Jacob Zuma on his charges of fraud and corruption. We will never rest till Jacob Zuma is jailed."

Other appointments included Ayanda Dlodlo, who was minister of communications, and will now handle the home affairs portfolio.

Mmamoloko Kubayi, who was in energy minister, will take up the position of minister of communications.

The only new addition is the relatively unknown Bongani Thomas Bongo, who was appointed state security minister.

David Mahlobo, who was minister of state security, will now head up the energy ministry.

Deputy Minister in the Office of the Presidency Buti Manamela will now be the deputy minister of higher education.

This comes after former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana stepped down from the position following his assault of three women at the Cubana nightclub in August.

He has since been convicted of assault after pleading guilty.

