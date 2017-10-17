South Africa: Possible Trio Crime Syndicate Cracked

press release

In a concerted effort to fight the scourge of Trio Crimes, a successful Intelligence led joint operation was conducted in the Polokwane CBD yesterday, which resulted in a suspicious beige VW polo Vivo being spotted with four occupants. The said vehicle sped off when the occupants saw the police. A vehicle chase ensued until at the corner of Devinish and Church Streets and, when the suspects were cornered, one of them jumped out and ran away. The other three were apprehended.

The vehicle was thoroughly searched and the following items were recovered:

3 x 9mm handguns.

59 x 9mm ammunition.

1 x R4 rifle.

35x R4 rifle ammunition.

Explosives: 2 x Connector fuses, 7 x Blasting cartridges

4 x Cellphones.

3 x Insulation tapes.

3 x knives.

These suspects are still being profiled to check if they are connected to other crimes throughout the Province and beyond. We believe this might be one of the groups that were terrorizing our communities and businesses in areas such as towns and shopping centres.

The three arrested suspects, aged between 23 and 34, will appear before Polokwane Magistrate Court soon for possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition, explosives and dangerous weapon. The search for the suspect who escaped is continuing

The Provincial Commissioner LT. General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the team of Police officers for a job-well done and encouraged them to double their efforts until all the crime syndicates are removed from our society.