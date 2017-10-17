16 October 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Burgersfort Police On the Hunt for Cash in Transit Armed Robbers

The Provincial Task Team established to fight Trio Crimes has been activated to hunt for about five (5) unknown suspects who this morning committed an armed robbery at Standard Bank Twin City Complex in Burgersfort.

It is alleged that at about 11:00 G4S security vehicle that was transporting cash to the ATMs in the area was attacked by the heavily armed suspects. The suspects immediately opened fire and during the ensuing shootout, one security guard was shot in the upper body and a woman who happened to be in the vicinity, was shot on the leg. They were both admitted in hospital.

The suspects fled from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, driving a champagne color Mercedes-Benz with unknown registration numbers.

The police have been following up information that the suspects took the Lydenburg route. Anyone with information is requested to contact the nearest police or call crime stop number 08600 10111.

