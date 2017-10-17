Liberia: Orange Announces 'Early Christmas' With Grand Prizes

The Liberian economy might be a quite shabby and its political environment quite tense but, to Orange, it is the perfect time for a major splurge, aimed at strengthening the company's position in the telecom market. Therefore, the company has launched a massive new promotion under the theme: "With Orange, Christmas Starts in October." The new promotion was rolled out at a major press conference held at the company's headquarters on Capital Bypass in Monrovia.

According to Orange's Corporate Communications Strategist, Dr. Kimmie Weeks, from October through December, the company would give away 10 brand new motorbikes and 5 new cars. "We know that Christmas is a time of happiness, love and bringing families together," he said. "It is a special time in Liberia and we want the Liberian people to begin to feel that happiness and joy starting from October," Weeks said. He said that, to bring the Christmas cheer to Liberians early this year, Orange would give away a brand-new motorbike every week, a brand-new vehicle every two weeks, and the grand prize a few days before Christmas.

Orange, he said, had made it simple for its subscribers to be eligible to enter to competition. "All our subscribers have to do is to recharge once a week at least $1 and activate any Orange package to be eligible to win a bike; recharge at least once a week, two weeks in a row, to win a Ford or Renault vehicle; and recharge at least once a week for every week until December 21 to be eligible to win the Toyota RAV-4, valued at US$35,000." Weeks added that to increase their chances, customers need to recharge more often with higher amounts, whether it is with scratch cards, e-recharge or Orange Money.

In separate remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Orange Liberia Mr. Mamadou Coulibaly said that he was extremely happy and proud about the launch of the new promotion. "the launching of the Orange 'Christmas Starts in October' promotion is a part of the Orange commitment to demonstrate to the Liberian people that Orange cares," he said. "This is a very, very big investment for us as a company. However, it is something we are happy to do knowing that the lives of many, many Liberians will be positively impacted."

According to Orange, the first motorbike winner will be announced on October 23, and the first person will walk away with a brand-new vehicle on October 31.