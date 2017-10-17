Liberia: Torrential Rains Destroy Roads in Nimba

Last week's voting in several parts of Nimba was disturbed by heavy rains which messed up road networks causing delays at some polling centers, the offices of the National Elections Commission (NEC) in the county have said.

The NEC complained about the stretch of road between Gban Town, just a stone's throw east of Ganta, and Saclepea, the central region, which is in ruins as the torrential rains in recent weeks have made travel in and to that part of the county nearly impossible.

The persistent rains have turned most roads in the county from dusty chariot paths to sinuous strips that look more or less like brown mashed potatoes. Some residents are taking advantage of the situation to dig along the worst sections, thus compounding the condition of the roads, travelers have said.

The situation has also stalled commercial activities thereby causing prices of goods and services to increase

The results, according to passengers who confided in the Daily Observer, are serious inconveniences in travel and in some cases accidental deaths. A recent one involved a motorcyclist, Kadiker Whyear, affectionately known as KDK, who lost his life while reportedly bypassing a broken down vehicle on one of the dilapidated bridges in the county's Electoral District #5 near Gruzenplay Town. The young motorcyclist who died on October 12 at the scene of the accident, has been buried in Nyor-Butuo Town.

To help ease the tension, some of Gban youth created a detour for the cyclists, but extortion is recorded

Motorcyclists who try to relieve travelers of the stress of getting to their destinations have themselves endured the worst of the condition of the roads. Young residents from communities along the impassable stretches have grouped themselves to exploit motorcyclists who get stuck in the mud along the detours they (youngsters) create by extorting money.

Meanwhile, these photos from the Gban Town near Ganta clearly tell the rest of the story.